Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Stock Price

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
