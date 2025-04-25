Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$185.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$177.77.

GIB.A opened at C$146.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$147.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$132.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

