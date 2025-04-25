Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.20.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.9 %

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

TSE:SJ opened at C$66.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.46. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$62.26 and a 12 month high of C$98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total value of C$65,788.60. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

Featured Articles

