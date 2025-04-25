Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) to Buyback $0.00 in Shares

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Oblong Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE OBLG opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Oblong has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $14.82.
About Oblong
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oblong
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.