Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) to Buyback $0.00 in Shares

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oblong Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE OBLG opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Oblong has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $14.82.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

