Voya Investment Management LLC Has $657.11 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,471 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $657,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 161,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,375 shares of company stock worth $46,197,236 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $386.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.02, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $429.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.76.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

