Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,032,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,498 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,557,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $176.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $831.69 billion, a PE ratio of 144.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

