MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $463.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

