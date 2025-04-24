Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,348 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $74,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,229,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.9 %

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $250.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.19 and a 200 day moving average of $308.58. The company has a market cap of $240.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.19.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

