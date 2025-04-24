Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 8,295 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.37 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

