Burling Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $177.28 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

