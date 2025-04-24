Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

DIS stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

