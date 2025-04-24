Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $18.83 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,270 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 882,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $64.96 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

