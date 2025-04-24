Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.29. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.11.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.