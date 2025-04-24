CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 757.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $11,310,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.76.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,197,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $386.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.02, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.32 and its 200-day moving average is $359.55.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

