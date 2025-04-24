Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 28,086 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,086 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 893,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,967,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.53.

Intuit Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $596.05 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.98. The firm has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

