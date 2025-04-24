Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,080 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $41,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,321,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,973 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in General Motors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $108,366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in General Motors by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,593,000 after buying an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

General Motors Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GM opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

