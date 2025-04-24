Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 186.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,639 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 5.6% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $337,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $187.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average of $205.62.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.42.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

