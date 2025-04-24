UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $428.25 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $417.12 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $391.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.23.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price (down from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

