Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,565,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.5 %

WFC opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

