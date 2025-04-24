Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAC opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

