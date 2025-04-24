Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 21st

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that facilitate the buying and selling of goods and services through digital platforms. These companies harness technology to enhance consumer experiences, streamline transactions, and optimize logistics, while also adapting to rapidly evolving market trends and competitive pressures in the digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,426,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $94.33. 4,808,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,090. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $34.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $968.18. The company had a trading volume of 161,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,390. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $988.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,070.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 5,795,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,507,830. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.95 and a beta of -0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.42. 443,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,757. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Featured Stories