Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,901 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $56,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $96,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,624,795.50. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock worth $2,223,979 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PNC opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

