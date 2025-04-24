Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after buying an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Leidos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.23.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

