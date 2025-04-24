Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 405 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,049.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.25 and a 1 year high of $1,064.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $953.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $898.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,070.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

