OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,731 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 14.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
