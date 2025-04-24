TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,681,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55,334.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258,128 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

