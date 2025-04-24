IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $136.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE COP opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

