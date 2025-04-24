J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,572 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

