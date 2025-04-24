Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $587.85 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.99 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $640.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $949.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

