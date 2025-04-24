Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 506,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $128.86 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $818.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.