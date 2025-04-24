Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 5,681 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
