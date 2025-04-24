Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 4.9% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,302 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 111,204 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 602,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,573,000 after acquiring an additional 468,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1 %

ANET stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,863 shares of company stock worth $39,344,612. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

