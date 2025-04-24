Webs Creek Capital Management LP Increases Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Webs Creek Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises about 6.2% of Webs Creek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Webs Creek Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in GE Vernova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.
GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.54.
GEV stock opened at $335.99 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.03 and its 200 day moving average is $331.01.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.46. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
