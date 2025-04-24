Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 3,515 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 2.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.7 %

SLB stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,679. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.