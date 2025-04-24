Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 3,515 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 2.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.
Schlumberger Stock Down 1.7 %
SLB stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,679. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
