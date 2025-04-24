Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rings Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

