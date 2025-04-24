Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,817,000 after buying an additional 2,200,406 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 364,342 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

