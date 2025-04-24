Syon Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

