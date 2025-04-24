Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $349.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.52 and its 200 day moving average is $388.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

