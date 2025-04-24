Syon Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Syon Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 502,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.