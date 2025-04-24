Syon Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Syon Capital LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Tenere Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 7,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $155.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average is $175.47.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $5,075,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,685,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,320,207.36. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,163 shares of company stock worth $25,361,647. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.