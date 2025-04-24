428,222 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Bought by Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC

Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 428,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,000. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for approximately 12.9% of Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.