Keyvantage Wealth LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,049.94 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $544.25 and a 52-week high of $1,064.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $953.84 and a 200 day moving average of $898.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,070.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

