J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Lowers Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $193.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day moving average is $186.53. The company has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $214.21.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

