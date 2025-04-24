894 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $334.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $407.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.13.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

