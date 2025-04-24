Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,731.03 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,663.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,784.04. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,278.66.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

