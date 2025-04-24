T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 664,453 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 664,453 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Matador Resources worth $213,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 107,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other Matador Resources news, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,380. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

