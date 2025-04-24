Burling Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.53.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $596.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $592.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

