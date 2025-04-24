Burling Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

AMP opened at $471.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

