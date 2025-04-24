Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,496,833,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,756,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in KLA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,926,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.67.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $657.11 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

