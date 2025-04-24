Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $48.27 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,061 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $48,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

